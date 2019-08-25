GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was a victim of an aggravated assault in Greensboro Saturday night.

The incident happened around 10:37 p.m. in the area of Spring Garden Street and Warren Street, police say.

During the investigation, officers found one person suffering from a non-life threatening injury. The person was taken to a local medical facility for treatment.

According to police, no suspect information is available at this time.

