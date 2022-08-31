Man dead after collision on Lawndale Drive in Greensboro

Greensboro police said the collision involved a motorcycle and car.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person died after a car collision on Lawndale Drive Monday night, according to police.

Greensboro police responded to a car crash between a motorcycle and car at the intersection of Lawndale Drive and Beaconwood Drive just before 9 p.m.

Joshua Dungan, 21, was driving his motorcycle north on Lawndale Drive and Derek Knight, 57, was driving on Lawndale Drive from Beaconwood Drive when they collided at the intersection.

Dungan died from his injuries sustained from the crash.

The Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.