GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Wednesday marks one month since an EF-2 Tornado touched down in parts of Greensboro and Rockingham county.

The tornado with 135 mile per hour wind speeds tore a 30 mile long path of destruction through the area.

The tornado damaged hundreds of buildings including 3 schools, and left people an unimaginable mess to clean up.

But, in the immediate wake of the storm one thing was obvious -- the community cares.

The outpouring of support, resources, and time was immediate, and ongoing.

Even though it's been a month, the recovery process is still in the beginning stages.

The recovery effort hasn't been easy by any means, and even though it's moving slowly, things are slowly getting better.

"Well, when we came out -- the Windows, and the bay Window were completely smashed in," said Donna Daniels, who lives near Peeler Elementary.

One month later, Donna Daniels is still taking me through damage she sees every day.

"The stuff in the living room, was everywhere. Glass -- everywhere. The roof was ripped up, the shutters are gone, our cars were damaged -- we lost both cars," said Daniel.

But, they were safe. One month later, the recovery is moving along.

"As you can see, we're back in the house. We're picking up the pieces slowly but surely," said Daniels.

Her family was forced out of their home for 2 weeks, but they're happy to be back now.

While there are still some physical repairs to be made, there are also mental repairs that have to be done, too.

Especially for Daniels' eight year old son, who can't even stand the sight of a storm now.

"He was like -- what is that cloud doing over there, and was just asking questions -- and then just came to me 'Mom, I'm scared! And cried.'" said Daniels.

So while brick and mortar can be repaired with man-power and hard work, for those that went through this ordeal it takes a lot more.

It takes patience and perseverance.

