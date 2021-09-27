One-of-a-kind K9 now home to WS/FCS to help find guns and ammunition in schools

K9 Hondo is trained to detect firearms and ammunition. Officials said he will work actively in the school system.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday the hire of a K9 especially trained to find guns and ammunition in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

K9 Hondo is a person-borne detection K9, who will actively work in the school system, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Hondo detects the presence of (firearm and ammunition) odors, whether they are still or moving, and then trails the odors back to their source, (locker, backpack)” the office wrote in a news release. “K9 Hondo is a 2-year-old Chocolate Lab and the newest addition to the FCSO K9 Unit, being sworn into the FCSO Family in April of this year.”

Officials said K9 Hondo and his handler Deputy Justice, are specifically assigned to the School Resource Division.