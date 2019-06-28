GREENSBORO, N.C. — One of the nation's oldest World War II veterans is on a mission that brought him to the Triad on Thursday.

100-year-old Sidney Walton is on a special journey called the “No Regrets” tour.

Walton says he regrets missing a historic moment to meet some of the last veterans of the Civil War when he was younger.

To make up for it, he and his son Paul, are visiting every state capitol to meet all 50 governors and millions of others along the way, giving others a chance to meet one of the last surviving members of the greatest generation.

Walton started in Rhode Island. North Carolina is 22nd on his list.

He actually lived in North Carolina for a time when he taught Geology at Duke and NC State.

Walton is visiting Charlotte next, but will be in the state for about five more days.