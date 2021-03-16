One of NASA's 'Hidden Figures' is from Monroe

Dr. Christine Darden was born in Monroe, North Carolina and later went on to break barriers in the STEM industry at NASA.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — March is Women’s History Month and we’ve got a rich history right here in our own backyard.

From Monroe, North Carolina to one of NASA’s hidden figures, Doctor Christine Darden broke barriers in the stem industry, forging a path for many women to follow.

Born in 1942 in Monroe Doctor Christine Darden attended Winchester Avenue School before transferring to Allen High School in Asheville. It was there that she discovered her love of geometry.

“One of the things I keep remembering about that class was it really kind of taught me how mathematics equations were used in the real world," Darden said.

And at that moment she decided she wanted to become a mathematician.

Doctor Darden graduated as the valedictorian of her class and later earned a Bachelor’s in mathematics from Hampton Institute in Virginia, now known as Hampton University.

She got her Master’s in applied mathematics from Virginia State College and was on the hunt for her next opportunity when she learned from a woman in the school’s placement office that NASA was recruiting.

“She said here fill out this application and get it back to me," Darden said. "I’m going to mail it in. I filled it out, got it back to her. She mailed it in and three weeks later I had an offer from NASA.”

That was 1967. Darden was hired as a “human computer.” Her job was to support the engineers at NASA’s Langley Research Center.

“If they wanted something, an equation plotted, I would write a computer program and get all of the data and everything," she said.

After eight years, Doctor Darden decided she wanted something different. She also realized that the men being hired as engineers had the same educational background as she did, so, she went to her boss to ask why?

“He looked at me and says you know, no one has ever asked me that question before,' She said. "I said well, I’m asking it now. And we said a few more words and I went back to my office.”

Moments later, her life changed forever.

“I went back to my office and got a notice from my boss that I had gotten promoted to an eleven. And I had been transferred to engineering. So, that’s how I got into engineering.”

She was one of a few female aerospace engineers at NASA during that time and became one of the world’s experts on sonic booms.

“The branch that I was in was sent there to see if there is any way that you can reduce the noise of this sonic boom that is generated by supersonic airplanes.”