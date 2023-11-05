'One of the scariest moments of my life'- Eden homeowner explains what happened when someone made a hoax swatting call on his home

A homeowner on Westwood Drive shares his experience as multiple law enforcement agencies surrounded his home during a "swatting call".

EDEN, N.C. — Thursday we heard from a man who owns the home in Eden where multiple law enforcement agencies surrounded Wednesday night following a "swatting" call.

The fake 911 call led to an investigation at this home on Westwood Drive.

The swatting call pulled resources from all over the county and brought them into one area.

A Rescue Squad, EMS, fire department, police officers, sheriff's deputies, and a helicopter were all brought in for this call.

The entire situation in Eden started around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Rockingham County Communications said they received a call from a man who said he had shot his mother and stabbed his younger sister. He then allegedly told communications his name was Alex.

As officers were en route, the caller said he barricaded himself inside and intended to shoot police officers if they knocked on the door.

When officers arrived, they secured the area, evacuated neighbors, and found that no one was inside the house.

Alex Puffenberger and his family live in the home but weren't there and said they had no idea what was going on.

Puffenberger said when he got to his house, guns were drawn on him.

"It was scary. It was definitely scary, one of the scariest moments of my life," Puffenberger recalled. "I get on the ground, they detain me, and got me up off the ground. We started talking and they finally realized I wasn't the one that made the call in the first place and after that, we just made sure that we could get into the house, and everything was safe and good."

The Eden Police Department said it feels confident this was a "swatting" call.

Swatting is when a hoax phone call is made to report a serious crime in order to send a large number of resources to respond to the supposed emergency.

Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page says calls like this can be dangerous.

"If you were given a report of some type of Act Of Violence, mass violence and everybody's responding, you go to the location where it happens. If someone provided wrong information you go to the residence and sometimes could result in somebody's injury or death," Sheriff Page said.

The department did say during the past two weeks, there have been several of these incidents reported across the country.