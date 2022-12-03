Millions of lights shine bright at Kersey Valley Christmas

Kersey Valley in Archdale celebrates their second year of spreading Christmas cheer, with more than one million Christmas lights.

ARCHDALE, N.C. — Kersey Valley is most well-known for their Halloween show, Spookywoods.

But in December, scary become a bit more merry.

This is the second year for Kersey Valley Christmas.

As the weather cools and the leaves fall from the trees, people show up in droves to enjoy the sights and sounds of the holiday season.

"It's a perfect night and it just makes it feel magical with all of the lights," said Clemmons resident, Lisa Moore.

Moore came with her son and grandchildren Lyric and Jace.

Granting their Christmas wish a little bit early.

"My grandson had an assignment where he had to write a thank you for somebody and he wrote it to me and thanked me for all the experiences they have had so they are priceless. that's actually what they ask for for Christmas is to have more experiences. These are memories that you can't take away," said Moore.

"I think the lights are so beautiful. It's like a magical paradise, like walking in a Winter Wonderland," said Lyric Moore.

The show spans acre after acre and features over one million Christmas lights.

A project that gets started long before Halloween...Clark Grizwold would be proud.

Kersey Valley Christmas originally ran from 2008-2010 on a family Christmas tree farm in Archdale.

The attraction was re-introduced in 2021.

For Moore and her family, holiday events like this, and the many others throughout the Triad, are about making memories.

"When they come in, they get to ride on the tractor and see the lights and their eyes light up and just like you said the s'mores, that was just an icky, sticky mess, but it will be worth it," said Moore.