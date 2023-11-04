Patient dead, others hurt in golf cart accident at Wake Forest Baptist

The valet golf carts at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist take patients and visitors to and from the parking decks.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A patient is dead, and two other people are hurt after an accident involving a valet Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist golf cart, according to the hospital.

The accident happened Friday when a hospital valet golf cart was transporting patients and visitors to and from the parking decks.

"One patient passed away, despite lifesaving efforts from our emergency medicine and trauma teams," Wake Forest Baptist officials said.

The other two that were hurt in the crash were treated and released from the hospital.

Hospital officials said they are investigating the accident. They did not say how the accident happened.

We are working to learn more and will share updates in this story.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.