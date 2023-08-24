x
1 dead in Adams Farm homicide investigation

Guilford County Deputies said they received the call just after 10 a.m. Thursday.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Deputies said one person is dead in Adams Farm homicide Thursday. 

The call came in just after 10 a.m. Thursday. The incident happened near Wellsley Drive West. 

WFMY News 2 is working to get more information. Stay with us for updates. 

