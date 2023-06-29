One person dies after house fire on Burge Place in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — One person is dead after a house fire on Burge Place in High Point, police say.
The fire happened right before 10 p.m. Wednesday night.
One person was found inside the home and was taken to the hospital where they later died from injuries.
This investigation is ongoing. Stay with us for updates.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.