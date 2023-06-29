One person dies after house fire on Burge Place in High Point

The cause of the fire has not been determined yet.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — One person is dead after a house fire on Burge Place in High Point, police say.

The fire happened right before 10 p.m. Wednesday night.

One person was found inside the home and was taken to the hospital where they later died from injuries.

This investigation is ongoing. Stay with us for updates.

