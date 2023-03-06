Man hit and killed by Amtrak train in Gibsonville, officials say

Amtrak said one of its trains hit and killed a man in Gibsonville on the way to Raleigh. Police said a 43-year-old man was lying on the tracks before he was struck.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man was hit and killed by an Amtrak train, according to Amtrak officials.

Amtrak train 75 was traveling from Raleigh to Charlotte around 11:30 a.m. when a 43-year-old man was hit while lying on the tracks.

The crash happened between Burlington and Greensboro. The train is currently three hours behind schedule and other trains are being stopped at the Greensboro station.

There have been no reported injuries to the 87 passengers or crew onboard, officials say.

Amtrak is working with Gibsonville Police Department while investigating the crash, according to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.

Gibsonville police said they are not sure why he was lying on the tracks.

This story is developing.

