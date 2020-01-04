BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington firefighters say one person was injured in an early Wednesday morning fire.

Crews responded to a structure fire along Maple Avenue just before 2 a.m.

When they arrived, they found one person with extensive burns.

Firefighters worked to get the flames under control in about 30 minutes, while also treating the injured patient.

No other victims were found during a search of the fire scene.

The burn victim was taken to UNC Hospitals and there is no update on their condition at this time.

Firefighters say the structure and its content are a total loss after the fire.

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire.

