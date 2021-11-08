An unattended pan leads to a kitchen fire in Burlington sending one person to the hospital

Firefighters discovered that a pan of oil had caught on fire on the stovetop after being unattended, which caused a small kitchen fire.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Editor's Note: The main video in this story is from an August 2021 story on fire safety in your home in Greensboro.

One person was injured in a house fire in Burlington Tuesday and transported to the UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill.

The person suffered burns on their face and extremities and their condition is unknown at this time.

Fire officials arrived at 322 Apple Street around 12:20 p.m. They found light smoke coming from the house. First, they ensured no one was trapped inside of the house and then began to look for the source of the smoke.

Firefighters discovered a pan of oil left on the stove caused the fire.

Fire officials said this fire shows the dangers of unattended cooking. Minor distractions while cooking can sometimes have disastrous consequences.