Person shot at Greensboro gas station found at nearby apartment complex

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was shot at the Great Stops on West Gate City Boulevard Sunday night and was later found at a nearby apartment complex, Greensboro police say.
Officers responded to the incident just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday when they found the person at The Reserve Greensboro on Grovecrest Way.
The person was taken to the hospital with a serious injury.
This investigation is ongoing.
