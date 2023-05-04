Person shot at Greensboro gas station found at nearby apartment complex

Greensboro police said the person was shot at the Great Stops on West Gate City Boulevard Sunday night.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was shot at the Great Stops on West Gate City Boulevard Sunday night and was later found at a nearby apartment complex, Greensboro police say.

Officers responded to the incident just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday when they found the person at The Reserve Greensboro on Grovecrest Way.

The person was taken to the hospital with a serious injury.

This investigation is ongoing.

