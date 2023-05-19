One person shot on West Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said one person was shot on West Gate City Boulevard early Friday morning.
The person was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
This story is developing as this is an ongoing investigation.
