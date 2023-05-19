x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

One person shot on West Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro, police say

Greensboro police said they found the person injured on West Gate City Boulevard Friday morning.

More Videos

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said one person was shot on West Gate City Boulevard early Friday morning.

The person was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. 

This story is developing as this is an ongoing investigation. 

Related Articles

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

 

Before You Leave, Check This Out