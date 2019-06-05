GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two women were stabbed with one dying from her injuries in an apparent homicide Sunday night in Greensboro.

Police say they found the women on the 100 block of Teakwood Drive around 11:20 p.m.

One woman was taken to the hospital and the other was pronounced dead. Their names weren't released by police.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

