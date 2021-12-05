One year of "focus" is key to managing your finances, money expert says

Money expert Ja'Net Adams explains how you can focus on making your money goals come true.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Want to get rich, secure your financial future or pay off debt? Money expert Ja'Net Adams suggests to try one year of focus.

Focus isn't easy when it comes to money, but Adams believes if we took one year to truly focus on our money we could all be in a better place financially.

So where do we start?

Pick a goal:

Adams said to start with at least one money goal. You don't want to pick multiple and get overwhelmed in the beginning.

Be consistent:

Once you pick a goal, be consistent with it. Sometimes when we set a goal, we're full steam ahead in the beginning, but run out toward the end.

"For example, if you want to save more money by next year put a number to it, let's say, $100 a month. Make sure each month you put $100 into your savings and in a year you will be $1200 richer than you were before," Adams said.

Build a habit:

Next, you have to make it a habit. You can help yourself do this by imagining paying down a major debt, saving for your dream vacation, or investing in your 401K.