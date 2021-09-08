Sparta earthquake: 1 year since 5.1 magnitude earthshaker

The Sparta area has had over 300 aftershocks since the 5.1 magnitude groundshaker.

SPARTA, N.C. — Monday marked one year since an earthquake hit Sparta and rattled many communities in our state.

The 5.1 magnitude quake struck just after 8 a.m. Sunday, August 9, 2020. It was centered in the small town of Sparta, but shakes were felt as far south as Charlotte.

More than 500 buildings were damaged and months of aftershocks followed. Gov. Roy Cooper sent $24 million in relief funds to help the town.

On Monday, Sparta town leaders and Alleghany County officials gave an update on the recovery efforts since the earthquake hit.

“Since then, we’ve had over 300 aftershocks. It hasn’t quieted down too much. People have anxiety issues, and it still causes some damage with the aftershocks. It’s pretty powerful,” Sparta Mayor Wes Brinegar said.

Of that $24 million in relief funds, officials said 67% of the money has been approved for various projects. More than $4 million has already been spent. Most projects are expected to be done in the next two years.

Officials said they received more than 230 applications for housing repair funds. The average cost of repairs for each home is around $44,000.

"We want to thank the good Lord for his blessings. Without Him, it could have been a lot worse," Mayor Brinegar said.

He made it clear - Sparta is back in business.

"We are open. Come see us. Sparta strong," Brinegar said.