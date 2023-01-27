Nearly a million dollars stolen from a North Carolina church

Just when Elkin Valley Baptist had enough money to break ground on a new worship center in September, $793,000 was stolen from them in November.

ELKIN, N.C. — A North Carolina church was robbed of nearly $800,000.

Elkin Valley Baptist Church officials were saving up for a new worship center.

Just when they had enough funds,10+ years of savings went down the drain.

The church finally had enough to break ground in September but fell victim to a cybercrime in November, resulting in more than $793,000 being stolen.

"There is some deep hurt because this is very personal. Many of us have sacrificed for a number of years contributing towards this particular fund for a particular purpose," Stephen Robbins, Associate Pastor of Discipleship and Missions at Elkin Valley Baptist expressed.

Church officials went back and forth over regular routine payments in person and through video calls with the construction company.

"Our finical secretary who had been instructed to pay the bill as it was received, followed the instructions that had appeared to come directly from the construction company and so we almost immediately received confirmation that payment was received, and we just went on about our lives," Robbins continued.

Then, almost a week later, the construction company was looking for their payment.

After the church went back and forth with the company about them confirming the payment, they realized they were hacked.

So, Robbins said they contacted the FBI.

"Then, of course, we reported it immediately," Robbins explained. "Not only is it an FBI investigation underway but also, we have done a cyber forensics investigation. We're pretty close to getting all of that concluded. So, at this point, we don’t know where the breach accrued because that investigation is trying to be completed but we do know that a significant portion of our money is missing."

The building funds for their new sanctuary were collected over a decade's time. $793,000 wasn't the total amount of all the funds saved, but luckily they're still able to build with what they have.

"The current worship center we have, we have two issues with it," Robbins added. One, we outgrew it and the other is it is from the 1950s and the cost to renovate at this point has exceeded what we could do and be responsible. So that's what the funds are for, a very simple worship space, metal construction framing, and just a real simple space but something that we were looking forward to having constructed."

After hopping to enter their new worship center completely debt free, the church is moving to take out a loan for longer than they planned.

"Our hope was to enter the building debt free, and we still hope for that. We just try to move forward in faith and accomplish everything we can with what we have at our disposal," Robbins said.