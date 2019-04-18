ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Wednesday Governor Roy Cooper announced that Chewy, an online pet store is investing $55 million in the state and bringing over 1,000 jobs to Rowan County!

Chewy will be building their new fulfillment center in Salisbury.

“Chewy selected North Carolina because from our infrastructure to our workforce, we have everything businesses need to succeed,” Gov. Cooper said. “These new jobs will make a positive impact on Rowan County and the surrounding area.”

Chewy, founded in 2011, operates as an online one-stop for pet lovers; providing food, and other supplies to pet owners around the country.

According to Pete Krilles, Vice President, Corporate Real Estate and Facilities, the new center will help enhance delivery networks across the southeast and help accelerate customer delivery times.

"We're excited to expand Chewy's fulfillment operations to North Carolina, our first in the state and ninth in the country," said Krilles.

"We greatly appreciate the partnership with the City of Salisbury, Rowan County, the Salisbury-Rowan Economic Development Commission, North Carolina Department of Commerce, and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina. We look forward to making a positive economic contribution to the region with the creation of 1,200 new jobs. In addition to job creation, our new fulfillment center will enhance our delivery network across the southeastern United States, allowing us to better service Chewy customers with even faster delivery times."

