GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A shattered family is grieving the loss of five children who died in an apartment fire over the weekend.

"Only God knows when the problems come. There's no way you can stop them," said Ananiya Bizimana, the children's Uncle.

READ: Greensboro Apartment Fire: 5 Children Dead, Smoke Detectors Not Working, Other Facts

Bizimana lives in the same complex as his family. He is trying to help his brother as the family makes funeral arrangements for the children.

"I don’t know what to do," Bizimana explained. "I don’t know the way we are going to solve this problem."

Friends stopped by the scorched apartment Wednesday to look at the damage.

"You escape life in Africa which is very hard. And you come here to make the American dream," said Jean Bosco, an interpreter who works with the family. "And then life is cut short by this."

Bosco has known the family since they fled the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2016. He goes with them to doctors appointments to translate. Bosco was at the hospital when their son was born.

"They were great kids. It's just good people, they don't last," Bosco said.

He's looking for ways to help the family and plans to donate to the GoFundMe page set up for funeral expenses.

Family members like Bizimana are relying on their faith.

"We are praying so that God can help us," Bizimana said.

MORE: Community Rallies Behind Refugee Family That Lost 5 Children In Fire

© 2018 WFMY