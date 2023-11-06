Only one candidate for governor left NC Republican Convention with support from a front-running presidential candidate

Lt. Governor Mark Robinson, Former Congressman Mark Walker and State Treasurer Dale Folwell are all seeking the republican nomination for Governor.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The three candidates currently chasing the Republication nomination for Governor are from the Triad.

Mark Walker, Dale Folwell and Mark Robinson came home this over the last few days to be a part of the North Carolina Republican Convention.

"They want a change and we believe we are that change.>

Only one candidate left the North Carolina Republican Convention with the support from a front-running republican presidential candidate.

"Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson," said former President Donald Trump.

Former President Trump expressed his support for Robinson, but stopped short of an official endorsement.

"I'm going to endorse Mark but I'm not going to tell you about it tonight. We'll save it for another time but you can count on it Mark," said former President Trump.

Attorney General Josh Stein, the only Democrat in the Governors race released a statement that read: "Mark Robinson’s dangerous record of support for banning abortion even in cases of rape or incest and defunding our public schools to give tax breaks to millionaires may have won the approval of Mar-A-Lago, but the only thing the former president’s support will do is spur even more chaos in the already messy Republican primary. No matter who emerges from this crowded field, Josh Stein is ready to fight for a safer and stronger North Carolina.”

All three Republican candidates said they had what it takes to beat Stein, even though 27 of the last 31 years, a Democrat has held the state's top executive position.

"It's going to take some serious unity. That seems to be a lot of division in a party, but I can tell you that each and every person in our party knows were country in order status facing, and when push comes to shove are going to come together and get it done," said Robinson.

"At the end of the day, as I have done in the last two elections, I intend to get more votes than they did in the general election," Said Folwell. "Simply speak to the voters like adults, and with the humans common sense into focus on attacking problems not attacking people.

Former Congressman Walker said, "We have a cross section of support different communities. In fact, with the first candidate, Republican Kennedy do you have even some of the HBCU leaders support in a Republican primary."

Robinson leads the most recent Real Clear Politics poll among the three candidates.

However a large portion of those surveyed said they were still undecided.

Real Clear Politics Poll - 5/1/23 NC Republican Nomination for Governor(+/- 4%):

MARK ROBINSON: 43%

MARK WALKER: 9%

DALE FOLWELL: 4%

UNDECIDED: 37%

Political Science Professor Thom Little says both parties will be campaigning heavily in our state ahead of the 2024 primary and general election with several of North Carolina's top executive positions up for grabs.

"You've got governor, Lt. Governor, AG, and now Folwell's running so state treasurer is open. So you've got the top 4 seats wide open. So, yeah, buckle up," said Little.

Mark Robinson's support from former President Trump could have a huge impact on his campaign.

In 2021, Trump endorsed Ted Budd for the US Senate during that years State GOP Convention.