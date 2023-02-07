Operation Dry Water | NC Wildlife increasing patrols to crack down on impaired boating

Operation Dry Water is a nation-wide program aimed at reducing the number of drug and alcohol-related accidents on lakes and rivers.

Example video title will go here for this video

BELEWS CREEK, N.C. — The Fourth of July weekend is one of the busiest times of the year on North Carolina waterways.

With so many people heading out for a good time, the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission reminds boaters to follow the law.

"We're looking for impaired boaters on the water as well. We're concerned for the safety of the passengers as much as we are the operators and the boating public," said Senior Wildlife Officer, Hunter Perdue.

"Operation Dry Water" is a nationwide program with the mission of preventing drug and alcohol-related accidents.

Boaters will find additional enforcement on the water this Fourth of July weekend.

Wildlife Officers will be on the lookout for your typical violations, including safety and registration compliance, but will be focused on boaters that may have had one drink, too many.

"While folks can partake on alcohol while on the water, the same rules apply to the water as the road," said Perdue.

Officers say maintaining a blood alcohol level below the legal limit of .08, is the law, on the water, just as it would be on the road.

One additional tool set up on Belews Lake, this weekend, is the BAT mobile.

The vehicle is operated by the Governor's Highway Safety Program and is short for Blood Alcohol Testing.

Inside, the vehicle operates just like a mobile magistrate's office.

This allows officers to conduct blood alcohol testing, on site, and detain someone, if necessary.

"It really is a great opportunity for people to see a billboard that says what you put on the line anytime you get impaired as an operator on the water," said Perdue.

Charging or citing someone is not the intention of these officers, they are hopeful that the increased enforcement and presence will remind boaters to follow the law.

"The summer months are when we're most visible, but we want to be seen and we want that to act as a deterrent for people to cross that line into impartment," said Perdue. "Our presence out here is not just to issue tickets or take people to jail but for the safety of the boating public and we'll do it however we can."