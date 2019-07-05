YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — Yadkin County Sheriff's Office arrested 35 people on drug-related charges during its latest undercover investigation called Operation End Game.

The investigation began May 1 and targeted suspects making, selling, and housing illegal drugs including meth, opioids, and heroin.

Operation End Game: Drug Arrests in Yadkin County Joshua Harris Brandon Jarrett Jensen Wiles Danny Brown Joseph Rosado Brandon Lancaster Scarlett Poplin Eric Parnell Ronald Turner Tony Holcomb Bryan Teodoro-Najera Breanna Perry Shabretta Baucom Connie Beck Christopher Larrimore Misty Rosales Robert Pardue Linne Vestal Haith Eads Shamus Jackson Austin Yattaw Natasha England Oscar Lewis Stephanie Long

Those arrested have a combined 199 charges.

Yadkin County Deputies say more arrests are expected in the second phase as they continue to target drug dealers.

