YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — Yadkin County Sheriff's Office arrested 35 people on drug-related charges during its latest undercover investigation called Operation End Game.
The investigation began May 1 and targeted suspects making, selling, and housing illegal drugs including meth, opioids, and heroin.
Operation End Game: Drug Arrests in Yadkin County
Those arrested have a combined 199 charges.
Yadkin County Deputies say more arrests are expected in the second phase as they continue to target drug dealers.
