YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — Yadkin County Sheriff's Office arrested 35 people on drug-related charges during its latest undercover investigation called Operation End Game. 

The investigation began May 1 and targeted suspects making, selling, and housing illegal drugs including meth, opioids, and heroin. 

Operation End Game: Drug Arrests in Yadkin County
01 / 24
Joshua Harris
02 / 24
Brandon Jarrett
03 / 24
Jensen Wiles
04 / 24
Danny Brown
05 / 24
Joseph Rosado
06 / 24
Brandon Lancaster
07 / 24
Scarlett Poplin
08 / 24
Eric Parnell
09 / 24
Ronald Turner
10 / 24
Tony Holcomb
11 / 24
Bryan Teodoro-Najera
12 / 24
Breanna Perry
13 / 24
Shabretta Baucom
14 / 24
Connie Beck
15 / 24
Christopher Larrimore
16 / 24
Misty Rosales
17 / 24
Robert Pardue
18 / 24
Linne Vestal
19 / 24
Haith Eads
20 / 24
Shamus Jackson
21 / 24
Austin Yattaw
22 / 24
Natasha England
23 / 24
Oscar Lewis
24 / 24
Stephanie Long

Those arrested have a combined 199 charges. 

Yadkin County Deputies say more arrests are expected in the second phase as they continue to target drug dealers. 

