ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Twenty-eight people were arrested on human trafficking-related charges in Alamance County in a matter of two days, Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson said during a press conference on Monday.

Johnson says the arrests were part of Operation End of Summer -- a multi-jurisdiction effort to put an end to human trafficking and sex crimes from the Triad to the Triangle. The operation began Wednesday, September 18 and ended Friday, September 20.

MUGSHOTS: Operation End of Summer

According to arrest documents, many people were charged with either offering sex or soliciting sex from undercover officers.

Johnson says North Carolina is 8th in the nation for human trafficking, and Alamance County has a big problem with prostitution. He believes it should be a felony, rather than a misdemeanor.

Homeland Security, Burlington Police, Winston-Salem Police, Mebane Police, and SBI assisted with the investigation.

Mugshots: Operation End of Summer Alan Roth Samantha Stroud Brian Turner Jocelyn Weems Paul Wannamaker Joshua Walburn Randy Simpson Robin Whitted Kenstion Schneider Trenecia Frazier Ricky Polson Peter Anderson Brittney Booker Angela Feole Krischelle Cross Andrea Muresan Charity Anthony Matthew Foley Christina Rook Bethany Capps Robert Allen Brian Middleton Joy Dyer Roshan Chugani Gary Champion Chris Hurt Slaeem Lopez

Stay current, stay informed and stay safe with the WFMY mobile app

Download the WFMY News 2 iPhone app | Android app | Sign up for the WFMY 'Let's Get 2 It' Newsletter

RELATED: He Told The Officer She Was His Fiancée. She Said He Was Her 'Owner and Enforcer.'

RELATED: Operation Just Cause nets 24 arrests for attempted child sex crimes in metro Atlanta

RELATED: 'I am awesome': How a millennial built a fentanyl empire