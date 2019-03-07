ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office updated the media on an effort to protect the county from illegal drugs Wednesday afternoon.

"Our agency is committed to fight the drug problem in this county," Sheriff Terry Johnson said. "We're seeing too many deaths from overdoses. We're seeing too many other crimes coming from the drug problem here in Alamance County."

MUGSHOTS: Operation Firecracker Timothy Justin McLaurin Thomas Wayne Wilson Tosha Blackwell Brandon Markee Lea Kelly Monique Villegas Christopher Dale Maness Oscar Nadab Henriquex-Batres Kravin Ray Swink Joseph Gulley Nilsen Jessica Cassidy Jessica Lauren Anthony Kevin Wayne Terry Roman Macedo Briahna Haskell Jerry Lynn Coleman Ronald Lee Terry Clifton Keith Wade Lindsey Ludwig

The office says Phase III of "Operation Firecracker” was a huge success as various drugs were seized with methamphetamine leading the way, along with the arrest of multiple dealers. There were 18 arrested as part of the operation with a total of 72 charges. 4,882 grams of marijuana and 97 grams of meth were seized among other drugs.

"We cannot afford to lose any more of our children here," Johnson said.