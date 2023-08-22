"Operation School Watch" to begin August 28

Greensboro Police Department's traffic unit will be at various school zones throughout the city through September 8.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Police Department's Traffic Safety Unit will be conducting an intensive two-week initiative called, "Operation School Watch," beginning Monday, August 28 through Friday, September 8.

Traffic Unit crews and Greensboro police will be focusing in and around school zones, in order to keep students and staff safe as they return for the 2023-2024 school year.

There will be multiple operations in school zones throughout Greensboro.

Traffic violations include:

speeding in school zones

seatbelt usage

pedestrian school crosswalk violations

graduated driving violations

school bus stop arm violations

Officers will conduct operations to detect violations, utilizing marked and unmarked police cars, police motorcycles, and spotter strategies. They will also follow school bus routes while watching drivers who fail to stop for stopped school buses displaying their red lights and stop arms.

Officers will be paying attention to the way students drive as they are going to and from school. They will be looking for violations that would put the students at risk, as well as conducting seatbelt enforcement along the school zone routes.

Drivers are encouraged to leave earlier in their morning and afternoon commutes while being mindful of school zones during their routes. They should expect to see an increased presence of officers in and around Greensboro school zones for the entire school year.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.