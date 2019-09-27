SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Eight people are behind bars after Surry County Sheriff's Deputies found between 700 and 1,000 pounds of trafficked meth. 

The sheriff's office says for the last two years, deputies have been working on "Operation Thin Ice." 

The case focused on the sale and distribution of large amounts of meth within Surry County. 

MUGSHOTS: Operation Thin Ice

MUGSHOTS: Operation Thin Ice
01 / 08
David Worth Steele
02 / 08
Joel Bueno Lopez
03 / 08
Jesus Ramirez Barrera
04 / 08
Elias Junior Rodriguez
05 / 08
Thomas James Gambill
06 / 08
Jose Armondo Ramos-Cabrera
07 / 08
Olivia Ramirez-Hernandez
08 / 08
Billy Lee Robertson

DOWNLOAD THE NEW WFMY NEWS 2 APP HERE!

Investigators found a main distributor of meth in Atlanta, Georgia who was supplying drugs to individuals in Surry County. 

The eight people arrested are now in the U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons Custody. 

Their sentences could range from 2 to 20 years. 

RELATED: Operation End of Summer: 28 Arrested on Human Trafficking Charges in Alamance County

RELATED: 'I Am Fed Up With It Here' | Triad Law Enforcement Zeroes In On Human Trafficking, Prostitution

RELATED: Operation Just Cause nets 24 arrests for attempted child sex crimes in metro Atlanta

RELATED: Department of Justice: Massive heroin, fentanyl bust in NC, VA; 35 arrested in 3 days

Our new phone and tablet app have a modernized look and feel—download now.

DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE