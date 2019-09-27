SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Eight people are behind bars after Surry County Sheriff's Deputies found between 700 and 1,000 pounds of trafficked meth.

The sheriff's office says for the last two years, deputies have been working on "Operation Thin Ice."

The case focused on the sale and distribution of large amounts of meth within Surry County.

Investigators found a main distributor of meth in Atlanta, Georgia who was supplying drugs to individuals in Surry County.

The eight people arrested are now in the U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons Custody.

Their sentences could range from 2 to 20 years.

