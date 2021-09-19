Operator shortage at Winston-Salem Transit Authority causes temporary suspension of 14 routes

“We continue to seek candidates to fill the open positions we have for operators; which is our greatest need,” WSTA general manager Donna Woodson said.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Transit Authority announced Sunday they’ve temporarily suspended night service on 14 routes effective immediately.

According to officials, the transit authority has continued to experience a serious shortage of bus operators, forcing the decision to suspend night service on 14 routes after their 7 p.m. outbound trips.

“Following a review of all-night service passenger information, WSTA selected the routes with the lowest ridership after 7 p.m. to be temporarily suspended,” the organization wrote in a news release.

The following routes will not travel inbound after 7 p.m.:

Routes 81, 82, 84, 85, 90, 93, 95, 97, 100, 101, 104, 105, 106, and 109

Regular night service will continue on Routes

80, 83, 86, 87, 89, 91, 92, 94, 96, 103, and 107.