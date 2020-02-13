FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A Lexington man is behind bars after deputies say he sold drugs that caused a deadly overdose.

Back on 09/09/2019, deputies say they arrived on the scene of a “narcotics-related death” in Clemmons on Farrior Drive.

They found Bradley Griffin had died of a heroin overdose.

Deputies say an investigation traced the drugs back to Jonathon Lee Barfield.

He was arrested and charged with 2nd Degree Murder. He was placed in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center with a $200,000 bond.

His next court date is March 6th, 2020.

