RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper talked about the state's fight against opioid abuse on Tuesday, unveiling a revised plan and noting the reduction in dispensing.

Cooper says since the Opioid Action plan was launched in 2017, opioid dispensing has decreased by 24 percent. The governor's address was part of an opioid summit in Raleigh.

“The numbers show the progress, but it’s the stories that paint a picture,” said Governor Cooper at the Summit. “Too many families and their loved ones are still suffering, and we must do more. That’s why we’re launching the North Carolina Opioid Action Plan 2.0 and fighting to improve access to healthcare through Medicaid expansion.”

Other statistics illustrated the progress made since the plan was put in place:

Prescriptions for drugs used to treat opioid use disorders increased by 15 percent.

Opioid use disorder treatment specifically for uninsured and Medicaid beneficiaries is up by 20 percent.

There were nearly 10 percent fewer emergency department visits for opioid overdoses in 2018 than in 2017.

The state has gotten more than $54 million in federal funding, which has provided treatment for over 12,000 individuals with substance use disorder. Action Plan 2.0 will update the 2017 plan with feedback from partners and stakeholders.

NC Attorney General Josh Stein is also expected to speak at the two-day summit.

