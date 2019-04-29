HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — A 91-year-old man is missing from Orange County after the sheriff's office said he wandered away on Friday.

Nathaniel Brookins left the Airbnb where he was staying with his daughter and grandson in Hillsborough. The family from Jackson, Mississippi was in town visiting other family members.

Police say Brookins has dementia and other medical conditions. A Silver Alert was issued.

Brookins was last seen on Lawrence Road in Hillsborough Friday afternoon. His family thinks he may have gotten confused and left the Airbnb and tried to return to Mississppi. Orange County Sherriff's deputies conducted an active investigation during the weekend.

“We are asking for the public’s continued assistance," Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood said. "If you live in the area of Lawrence Road, please check your property including any outbuildings. If he is still in the area, Mr. Brookins is likely dehydrated, hungry, and tired. He may have sought shelter to rest.”

Police say Brookins sometimes picks up a stick and uses it to help himself walk. Brookins was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt, black pants and brown house slippers.

Please call 911 if you see anyone resembling Brookins. If you have any information, call lead investigator Deputy Keith Goodwin at the Orange County Sheriff's Office at (919) 245-2918.