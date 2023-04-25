Organ donation myths: Don't let these stop you from giving the gift of life

More than 100,000 people in the U.S. are in need of a lifesaving organ. Doctors say common misconceptions prevent others from becoming organ donors.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Currently, more than 100,000 people in the U.S. are waiting for a lifesaving organ donation. To put that into perspective, even the largest NFL football stadium in the U.S. could not fit the number of patients on the national transplant waiting list, into its stands.

Dr. Bob Stratta is a professor of surgery and the Director of Transplantation at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist. He said common misconceptions about the organ donation process often prevent others from becoming organ donors. One common myth is that only one person can benefit from a single donor.

“A deceased donor can help up to six to eight organ recipients and when you consider eye and tissue donation, upwards of 50 people can benefit from a deceased organ donor," Dr. Stratta said.

Though everyone is born with two kidneys, Dr. Stratta said only one kidney is needed to last an entire lifetime. He said living donor kidneys last twice as long as deceased donor kidneys.



“We've been doing living donor kidneys for almost 70 years now,” Dr. Stratta said. “We have good data, on how people do long term. There is actual data that suggests that if you donate a kidney your life expectancy is greater than the general population."





For those who qualify to be a living donor, he said there are several safeguards in place.



“I think there is still a lot of concern that the surgery is extremely painful, and people will be disabled or out of work for an extended period of time,” Dr Stratta said. “The surgery can be done with minimally invasive techniques and even robotic techniques so that the donor is out of the hospital in a day or two and they're back to full-time activity in maybe two to three weeks."