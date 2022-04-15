Is the ACC staying in Greensboro? Two other cities could be its new home

The Atlantic Coast Conference is considering relocating to Orlando or Charlotte, according to Guilford County Commissioner Skip Alston.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) is considering both Orlando and Charlotte as potential locations to relocate its headquarters, according to Guilford County Commission Chairman Skip Alston.

Alston said Greensboro is still being considered as an option as well.

The ACC announced in October that it was evaluating the location of its corporate office location to include cities beyond Greensboro.

According to the ACC, the decision comes as part of the ongoing Atlantic Coast Conference comprehensive review and assessments. The league’s board of directors made of 15 members requested independent consultant Newmark start the next phase, expanding their work to include other potential locations.

When asked about the consideration of Orlando and Charlotte, ACC officials could not confirm any new information other than that they have not communicated any specifics related to any city or timeline for a decision.

Greensboro has been the home of the ACC for decades and has hosted the most ACC Basketball Championship Tournaments.

“Greensboro has been our proud home for almost seventy years and will be given thorough consideration to remain so for years to come. We continue to appreciate Newmark and Weiberg Consultant's work on this very important process,” said ACC Board of Directors Chair and Duke University President Vincent E. Price.