Dive into summer with Our State Magazine's June issue featuring North Carolina beaches

Our State's June issue features where to eat, play and shop along the North Carolina coast.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Summer is almost here and we're heading to the coast with the June issue of Our State Magazine.

The annual coastal June issue features Atlantic Beach, Oak Island, Carolina Beach & more, plus beach reads and where to eat, shop & play along the North Carolina coast.

Chef Lynn Wells shares recipes to bring the coastal cuisine to your dinner table including seared scallop pasta with almonds, lump crab salad, clam chowder and a bonus online recipe of fried oyster salad with lemon balsamic dressing.

Seared Scallop Pasta with Almonds

Yield: 4 servings.

Sauce:

½ cup fresh lemon juice

1 cup vegetable or seafood stock

3 tablespoons sugar

3 teaspoons cornstarch

1 teaspoon salt

Almond Topping:

1 cup slivered almonds

Zest of 2 lemons

3 tablespoons olive oil

Scallops:

1 tablespoon olive oil

1½ pounds large dry-pack sea scallops

Salt and black pepper to taste

1 pound angel hair pasta, cooked per package directions

Fresh basil leaves (for garnish)

4 tablespoons slivered almonds, toasted (for garnish)

In a small bowl, whisk together lemon juice, stock, sugar, cornstarch, and salt. Set aside.

Place 1 cup almonds in a food processor and pulse until all almonds appear to be chopped. Add lemon zest and olive oil, and pulse to a thick paste consistency. Set aside.

Add the sauce mixture to a skillet over medium heat and cook until sauce thickens.

Meanwhile, in a separate skillet (cast iron preferred), warm 1 tablespoon olive oil over medium-high heat. Season both sides of scallops with salt and black pepper and add to hot pan. Once scallops are in hot skillet, don’t move them around. Cook 2 minutes per side, until golden brown on the outside and opaque/cooked through on the inside.