Pick up this month's edition of Our State Magazine for a look at our state's birds, nurses and some diner food recipes.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The May issue of Our State Magazine features North Carolina birds, a tribute to nurses past and present in the state and some delicious diner food recipes.

Chef Lynn Wells shared the recipes including diner and drive-thru classics with a twist like burgers, shakes and corn dogs from her home kitchen.