Out-of-state crews remain hard at work, restoring power in Greensboro

Crews from across the country are in the Triad, part of a fleet of 10,000 linemen working to restore power.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Sunday evening marked more than 48 hours since Ian caused the lights to go out across parts of the Piedmont.

Some are still in the dark.

Although they are frustrated, those we spoke with were happy to at least see some progress.

David Ferris and his family are one of several families without power in the Triad.

They live in the Hamilton Forest neighborhood off of Friendly Avenue.

He says their lights went out just as the winds really started picking up on Friday evening.

"If you live in this neighborhood, you know that this happens. Every time there's a storm," said Ferris.

Sunday afternoon, a crew from Kansas City was working to get his power back on.

Linemen say they had their work cut out for them, replacing four broken power poles and clearing hundreds of feet in mangled lines.

"They are in very slick territory, it's been misting all day, so the ground is very slick and they're dealing with electricity and heavy equipment and the fact that they are here from wherever is very appreciated," said Ferris.

With no power and two kids, William Eav and his family packed up to stay with a family member, until the lights come back on.

"We couldn't stay here because we have two right under two, so we picked up our family and went to my in-laws, which are about an hour away in Richfield. We just came back now to check up on the house and get some more things and then head back," said Eav.

Duke Energy says with fewer but more scattered outages, it makes repairs more difficult.

"It definitely makes it more difficult when we have sporadic outages, rather than one concentration, absolutely," said Duke Energy Spokesperson Bill Norton.

Both Ferris and Eve say, as frustrating as it can be to go days without power, they're grateful for these crews who traveled across the country to work here, in the Piedmont.

"We see the crew over there working very hard -- so we're happy that they're doing so and hoping they stay safe as well," said Eav.

"It has to be easy to go to Fort Meyers right now, as heart wrenching as it is to see that, you know you're doing something really big. A lot of people have died. A lot of people are hurt, but to come here to Greensboro, where there are some folks that are without power, it's not as sexy it's not as glamorous but us it's a huge deal," said Ferris.

Duke Energy expected most of the remaining outages to be restored by midnight, Sunday.