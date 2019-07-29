GREENSBORO, N.C. — More than 1,300 people were without power in Greensboro Monday in a power outage. By 2 p.m., most of the outages had been restored.

The outages were centered in the area of Old Battleground Road and Lake Brandt Road. At 1 p.m., Duke Energy reported 1,347 were without power. The outage was first reported around 11:10 a.m. It's not known what caused the outage.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users