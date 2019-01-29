HARKERS ISLAND, N.C. — HARKERS ISLAND, N.C. -- The just-ended government shutdown created a windfall for seashell lovers on the North Carolina coast.

Staff at Cape Lookout National Seashore said on the park's Facebook page that the shelling is excellent right now.

The Charlotte Observer reports park spokesman B.G. Horvat said the abundance of seashells is due to several factors, including the weather and lower attendance.

Horvat said it's colder on the water, which makes for fewer people heading over. He also said in December and January, there have already been several storms that likely carried shells ashore.

Both Cape Hatteras and Cape Lookout national seashores closed Dec. 22 due to the partial government shutdown and were unstaffed.