Hurricane Teddy has been stirring up the currents off the Outer Banks to dangerous conditions, and is forecasted to continue for several days.

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. — The Currituck County department of Fire-Emergency Medical Services (EMS) said a man died in the hospital after being rescued from dangerous surf off the coast of Corolla. Officials said he jumped into the waves to save his daughter.

About 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, officials got a 911 call about two swimmers in distress. It only took three minutes for lifeguards from Corolla Beach Rescue to reach the area, and pull the man out of the water.

A release from the chief of Currituck's Fire-EMS said the 48-year-old man was experiencing cardiac arrest.

His daughter had been able to reach the shore before lifeguards got there.

Immediately, responders from Currituck County Fire-EMS and Corolla Fire Rescue attempted lifesaving measures.

"Deputies, lifeguards, and bystanders dug a temporary trench in the sand to divert ocean water from washing over the EMS crews and the patient," wrote a spokesperson.

With advanced life-support efforts, the swimmer's heart started, and he was airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in critical condition.

Wednesday morning, a spokesperson for Fire-EMS said he passed away overnight, at the hospital.

Currituck County Fire-EMS officials said Hurricane Teddy has brought strong surf conditions to the Outer Banks, and they're forecasted to stay that way for several days. Beachgoers are asked to avoid the water when red flags are flying.