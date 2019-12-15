RANDLEMAN, N.C. — In today's 2 The Rescue segment, we want you to meet Lila. She is a 7 month old Dilute Tortie.

Lila is the first one to jump in your lap and is the best bed time smuggler. She lives to wrestle with the other cats and would do best in a home with another cat. Lila also gets along well with cat friendly dogs and would do great with children as well!

If you would like to make Lila a part of your family, you can fill out the Animal Awareness Society adoption application by going to their website.

If you have questions about Lila, you can call 336-953-0925.