Kicking off our 13th year of 2 The Rescue adoptions

WFMY partners with Triad rescue groups and shelters to find forever homes for our furry friends!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY is excited to kick off our 13th year of 2 The Rescue, our mission to help find Triad animals a forever home.

We do this in part by teaming up with our local animal shelters and rescue groups.

It's been a successful effort so far.

Since 2009 you've adopted more than 2,300 pets after meeting them on WFMY and we can't wait is in store this year.

You can catch the 2 The Rescue segments on the Good Morning Show, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Kicking off 2022 is Amber, a young kitten with Animal Rescue and Foster Program.

Amber is five months old and loves to entertain, play and chase pretty much anything.

She is the last kitten from a litter of four to get adopted.