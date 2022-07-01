Kicking off our 13th year of 2 The Rescue adoptions

GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY is excited to kick off our 13th year of 2 The Rescue, our mission to help find Triad animals a forever home.
We do this in part by teaming up with our local animal shelters and rescue groups.
It's been a successful effort so far.
Since 2009 you've adopted more than 2,300 pets after meeting them on WFMY and we can't wait is in store this year.
You can catch the 2 The Rescue segments on the Good Morning Show, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
Kicking off 2022 is Amber, a young kitten with Animal Rescue and Foster Program.
Amber is five months old and loves to entertain, play and chase pretty much anything.
She is the last kitten from a litter of four to get adopted.
If you're interested in meeting Amber, reach out to AR&FP by giving them a call at 336-574-9600.