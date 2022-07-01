x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
2 The Rescue

Kicking off our 13th year of 2 The Rescue adoptions

WFMY partners with Triad rescue groups and shelters to find forever homes for our furry friends!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY is excited to kick off our 13th year of 2 The Rescue, our mission to help find Triad animals a forever home. 

We do this in part by teaming up with our local animal shelters and rescue groups. 

It's been a successful effort so far. 

Since 2009 you've adopted more than 2,300 pets after meeting them on WFMY and we can't wait is in store this year. 

You can catch the 2 The Rescue segments on the Good Morning Show, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. 

Kicking off 2022 is Amber, a young kitten with Animal Rescue and Foster Program. 

Amber is five months old and loves to entertain, play and chase pretty much anything. 

She is the last kitten from a litter of four to get adopted. 

If you're interested in meeting Amber, reach out to AR&FP by giving them a call at 336-574-9600. 

Related Articles

In Other News

Meet Bhodi: 2 The Rescue