GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Beauty is a 4 1/2-year-old hound mix. Her life started out tough, she had a bad case of mage and was severely malnourished.

But in her current foster home, she's thriving.

She is missing an eye, after getting too close to a mama dog, but that does not deter her spirits.

She still loves to run and play with other dogs.

Right now, Animal Adoption and Rescue Foundation is not hosting on-site adoption fairs, but you can check out Beauty online.

You can also give them a call at 336-768-7387.

Let's get Beauty adopted!