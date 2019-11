GREENSBORO, N.C. — Dragon is an 8 month old Pointer mix. He came to shelter as a stray in October and is Heartworm negative. Dragon seems to like other dogs, he is playful and very well behaved. He walks well on leash and is a very friendly puppy and an overall happy dog. Dragon is very smart and catching on to his training very easily. He would be great with an active family to grow up with.