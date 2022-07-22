2 The Rescue: Meet Angel

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Angel is a cool white cat that loves to lounge near a window. You may think she is shy, while in fact, she will investigate you quite suspiciously before sneaking up next to you for a surprise cuddle when you least expect it. So make sure you have a brush close by since she loves being brushed.



She believes toys and scratching boards are for babies, but she may find a red laser dot interesting enough to throw a paw in its direction. Angel would prefer a quiet home without small children. She will coexist with another cat or dog.