RANDLEMAN, N.C. — Lainey is a 7-month-old domestic medium length, haired baby. She came to the shelter from a hoarding situation but is a very social and loving kitten.

Lainey loves to softly head bump you and rub around your legs for attention. She is very playful and gets along well with other kitties and cat-friendly dogs.

Lainey would do best in a home with older children; she tends to startle around loud interactions or noise. Lainey has very soft fur and won't need a lot of maintenance, a few bushings a few times a month.

Please note, Lainey also has siblings that are also up for adoption. If you are interested in adopting Lainey, please visit the animal awareness society website and fill out the adoption application.

If you have questions about Lainey or any of our other adoptable animals, give them a call at 336-953-0925.