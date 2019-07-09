BURLINGTON, N.C. — Meet Drifter, a super cute 5 year old boy who would make a great sidekick and companion for a lucky person!

This cute little guy is loving, playful, good with kids and other dogs. Drifter has been neutered, is current on all vaccines and is a great medium size at 40 pounds.

If you’d like a loving and loyal buddy that will bring you lots of joy and smiles, come meet Drifter at Burlington Animal Services, 221 Stone Quarry Rd., Burlington or call 336-578-0343 for more information.

