BURLINGTON, N.C. — Meet Athena, a beautiful and very sweet 2-year-old girl who is ready to be your loyal and faithful friend.

She came to the shelter as a stray and is very well-mannered, seems to be housetrained, and is very loving. Athena is spayed and current on vaccinations.

You can meet her at Burlington Animal Services located at 221 Stone Quarry Rd. in Burlington or call 336-578-0343 for more information. All of their pets can be viewed on their website.

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the word WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775