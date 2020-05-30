2 the Rescue: Meet Buster

A sweet golden boy is the best sidekick.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Meet Buster, a wonderful senior boy who would love to spend his golden years being your best friend and sidekick! This sweet boy loves car rides, fetching tennis balls, taking walks and meeting new people!

He is loving and affectionate, housetrained, good with kids and got along with the cat in his last foster home. What more do you want? Buster does have some arthritis, but this is managed with daily medication.

He is neutered, current on vaccines and is ready to begin the next chapter of his life in a loving forever home.