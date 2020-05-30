2 the Rescue: Meet Buster

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Meet Buster, a wonderful senior boy who would love to spend his golden years being your best friend and sidekick! This sweet boy loves car rides, fetching tennis balls, taking walks and meeting new people!
He is loving and affectionate, housetrained, good with kids and got along with the cat in his last foster home. What more do you want? Buster does have some arthritis, but this is managed with daily medication.
He is neutered, current on vaccines and is ready to begin the next chapter of his life in a loving forever home.
If you want more information about Buster or would like to arrange a virtual meet and greet with his foster mom, please email us at fosterpets@burlingtonnc.gov. You can view all of Burlington Animal Services’ available pets at www.burlingtonnc.gov/pets.